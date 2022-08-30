SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lunch is an important meal of the day and local businesses are looking to make your lunch cheaper and better.

Ten local restaurants in downtown Sioux City will be offering customers a set menu between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from August 30 to September 3 known as Restaurant Week.

The event is meant to help spotlight local business in hopes of bringing awareness.

Carly Howrey, of Downtown Partners Sioux City, said Restaurant Week allows people find and try food they have never had before.

“It gives them a chance to try their favorites, like Pete’s Thai did. He picked the best sellers, and went with those, but you can also try something brand new and then hopefully get a new favorite establishment in downtown Sioux City,” said howrey.

The lunch discounts will continue through September 3 with selected restaurants offering lunch for under $10.