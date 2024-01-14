SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Despite the cold, a local restaurant opened its doors to give out some free food on Saturday as a thank you to those working during the snow.

Tastee Inn And Out opened for the lunch rush to not only feed their customers but to give first responders and snowplow drivers a free meal.

“We’ve had a lot of Sioux City plow guys, which we’re very thankful for being able to let everybody come out. We’ve had a fair amount of people utilizing it and we’ve also had a lot of people that just need their Tastee fix,” said Snodgrass.

Michayla Snodgrass, with Tastee Inn And Out, said the drive-through was busy since the moment they opened.

Tastee was open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and those who came out for their free meal were thankful.

“They are extremely grateful. They are so happy to be appreciated and noticed for their hard work, and it puts a smile on our faces knowing that they’re appreciated,” said Snodgrass.

Snodgrass says this might be a one-time deal for Tastees, but she would love to do it again in the future.