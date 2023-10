SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents have the chance to head to the polls to vote in the City Council Primary Election.

Incumbent Council Member Julie Schoenner, Tom Murphy, and Tricia Lynn Frederick are vying for one seat on the council.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in Monday night’s primary will be on the ballot for the election on November 7.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. Results will be posted in this story later Monday night.