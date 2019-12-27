Sioux City residents to be able to set off fireworks as New Years approaches

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the few times during the year to light off fireworks in Sioux City is soon approaching.

In celebration of the new year, fireworks can be discharged in city limits starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m on Jan. 1. Residents are only allowed to light off fireworks on private property with the owner’s permission. Fireworks are prohibited from being lit in a public park, city-owned property, or on a public roadway, street, or alley.

Unless there is parental supervision, minors under the age of 18 cannot buy, have, or set off fireworks in the city. Also, people showing signs of intoxication are also restricted from possessing or discharging them.

It is a $500 simple misdemeanor to have or set off fireworks on city property and a $250 fine for violating city regulations of fireworks on private property.

Fireworks can only be set off in Sioux City during certain times four days of the year. Below is a list of the four days and the times allowed.

July 3 – 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

July 4 – 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

December 31 – 1:00 p.m. to midnight

January 1 – midnight to 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with questions about the use of fireworks is asked to call Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377.