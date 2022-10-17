SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.  

According to a release from Doxo Insights, Sioux City residents pay $1,747 a month for common household bills, an increase of 7%.  

The release shows that Sioux City is ranked 19 out of the most expensive cities in Iowa for household bills which residents spend around 39% of their income on.  

The average monthly bill payments in Sioux City were reported as follows:  

  • Mortgage $879 
  • Rent $779 
  • Auto Loans $417 
  • Utilities $326 
  • Health Insurance $101 
  • Auto Insurance $296 
  • Cable and Internet $98 
  • Mobile Plans $122 
  • Alarm and Security $83 
  • Life Insurance $25 