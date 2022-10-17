SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.

According to a release from Doxo Insights, Sioux City residents pay $1,747 a month for common household bills, an increase of 7%.

The release shows that Sioux City is ranked 19 out of the most expensive cities in Iowa for household bills which residents spend around 39% of their income on.

The average monthly bill payments in Sioux City were reported as follows: