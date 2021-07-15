Sioux City residents invited to take bike lane survey

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents are invited to complete a survey on their thoughts of bike lanes in the city.

According to a release, SIMPCO is holding a Bike Lane Study survey that will help assess priority needs for on-street bicycle facilities in Sioux City. The survey will help identify which streets will best meet the needs of connectivity between destinations and gauge the comfort levels for cyclists.

The study helps guide investments in bicycle lane priorities, costs, and phasing. The plan will include recommendations for on-street bikeways, like bike boulevards and bike lanes. The full study will be complete in the fall of 2021.

The survey will be opened until August 5.

To participate in the survey, click here.