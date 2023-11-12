SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Across the U.S millions of Americans spent their day honoring veterans from all wars for Veterans Day, and that was no different here in Sioux City.

The Siouxland Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps held a ceremony and vigil at the Sergeant Floyd Monument. There more than 30 people honored the fallen and living for their ultimate sacrifice.

“It is very important for us to events like this, because it instills nationalism and patriotism within our community. And it’s important for us to kinda let the veterans know that we see them, we recognize them, we thank you for your services. A lot of selfless acts from the veterans and we want to make sure that they’re appreciated,” said Brayden Cook with the Siouxland Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

The Siouxland Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps started a 12 hour vigil after the ceremony, starting at noon and ending at midnight.