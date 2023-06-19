SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday was Juneteenth across the united states, the day the US celebrates the end of slavery as the final enslaved people were finally freed on June 19 1865 in Texas.

Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. Ike Rayford of the Sioux City National Association for the Advancement of Colored People describes the holiday as similar to another national holiday.

“When you think about independence day and you think about we celebrate the independence of our country from England but even then there were a group of people who weren’t independent and they weren’t free but then June 19, 1865 all people were free. We celebrate that and we want everybody to know thats why its such a big day for us,” Rayford said.

Since it is a federal holiday, city, state and federal offices were closed Monday. Banks and universities were also closed along with city libraries.