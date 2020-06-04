Sioux City residents celebrate 19th Amendment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The year 2020 is not only an election year, it also marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The Woodbury County Democratic Party helped honor the fight for a women’s right to vote.

Gretchen Dondek dressed as a Sufferagette and addressed the importance of the amendent and the significance of the white ribbons folks use to show their support for the right to vote.

“Ability to own property, engage in commerce and business, reporductive rights, this all goes back to ratificaton of the amendment, the 19th Amendment.” Gondek said.

People can request their own ribbons from the Woodbury Democrats. The ribbons will be placed on trees on the 6th and 7th Street.