Sioux City residents can report potholes through website

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland’s most unwelcome yearly headache has come back around; potholes.

With the wear and tear of the winter driving coupled with our wet weather as of late potholes have cropped up all over Siouxland’s roadways, here in Sioux City you can actually do something about them by documenting and reporting them through Field Services Department’s Report-A-Pothole program.

“We are not unique, travel to anywhere within the upper midwest and there are potholes but obviously, we want to fix them as do our residents, we all live here, we all work here and we want to get those fixed as soon as possible so we encourage people to report them,” said Anne Westra.

