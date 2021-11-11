Sioux City residents asked to trim low hanging branches

Sioux City Fire Rescue Truck under tree limbs that are stretching too far into the street.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City is encouraging property owners to check their trees and trim them if necessary.

According to ordinance 17.40.080, property owners must ensure that trees are not affecting the public right-of-way (ROW) and that traffic signs remain visible.

This ordinance includes ROW for large vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances, school buses, garbage trucks, and snowplows so they can navigate city streets without damage and on a timely basis, the city said in a release.

Trimming branches helps the health and aesthetics of trees, as well as public safety according to officials with City Hall.