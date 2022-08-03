SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who lived in Siouxland has been sentenced for a sexual assault crime against a child.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a release that Juan Pablo Hernandez, 44, of El Salvador but residing in Sioux City, pleaded guilty on March 10 to aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The release reported Hernandez admitted to driving from South Sioux City to Sioux City with a minor to sexually assault them as well as take sexual photos of the victim. The minor was under the age of 12.

Hernandez was sentenced on July 28 to 30 years in prison. He is required to serve a 5-year term of supervised release once he is let out of prison.

This criminal case was a part of Project Safe Childhood. To learn more about the project, click here.

Hernandez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.