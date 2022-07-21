LEXINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Siouxland resident in their late teens reportedly died Wednesday after a rollover in central Nebraska.

Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody released information about a fatal crash that happened Wednesday night around 5:21 p.m.

According to the sheriff, emergency crews were called to a rollover on Interstate 80 near mile marker 244, about seven miles east of Lexington. Witnesses stated that a tire on a vehicle heading east blew out, and the 16-year-old driver overcorrected while steering. The vehicle rolled over, and a 19-year-old passenger was ejected, landing in the westbound lane.

Officials reported the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was not. The 19-year-old, who was from Sioux City, was flown to a Kearney hospital and after arriving, died from their injuries. The 16-year-old was taken to Lexington Medical Center where they were treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

I-80 was closed for more than an hour while crews were on the scene, Moody said.