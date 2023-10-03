SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

The fire prevention week is from October 8-14. This year’s theme is “Cooking Safety Starts With You! Pay Attention to Fire Prevention.” It focuses on important steps you can take to help reduce the risk of fire when cooking at home. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires and home fire injuries in America, as well as here in Sioux City.

The following are cooking tips to support this year’s theme:

Always keep a close eye on what you’re cooking. For foods with longer cooking times, set a timer to help monitor them carefully.

Clear the cooking area of combustible items and keep anything that can burn clear of the cooking area.

Turn pot handles towards the back of the stove to reduce the chances of scald burns.

Keep a lid or cookie sheet nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid or cookie sheet over the pan and turn off the burner.

Create a kid and pet-free zone of at least three feet around the cooking area and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Residents can sign up for our SAFE Home Program, at our open houses or by calling 712-279-6377.

The official Fire Prevention week starts off with a press conference on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Spalding Elementary School.

Our Fire Prevention Week activities will continue with an Open House at all Sioux City Fire Stations. Join Sunday, Oct. 8 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. to meet personnel, tour the station, and learn some fire safety tips.

If you have any questions about Fire Prevention Week, please contact Sioux City Fire Rescue at 279-6377 or visit here.