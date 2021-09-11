Sioux City reminds residents to properly dispose leaves and grass this Fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Fall approaching, the City of Sioux City is reminding Siouxlanders to properly dispose of yard wastes.

According to the release, residents are not to dispose their grass clippings or leaves in streets, detentions basins, creeks, ditches, or drainage ways during the fall season.

Disposing of yard waste this way could result in blocked storm inlets which causes flooding and affect water quality, according to the City of Sioux City.

Below is a list of option: