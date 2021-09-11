Sioux City reminds residents to properly dispose leaves and grass this Fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Fall approaching, the City of Sioux City is reminding Siouxlanders to properly dispose of yard wastes.
According to the release, residents are not to dispose their grass clippings or leaves in streets, detentions basins, creeks, ditches, or drainage ways during the fall season.
Disposing of yard waste this way could result in blocked storm inlets which causes flooding and affect water quality, according to the City of Sioux City.
Below is a list of option:
- Residential garbage container – All yard waste, including grass clippings and leaves, can be placed in your residential garbage container. Yard waste is preferred to be bagged if placed in your container for easier removal.
- Yard waste bags – If garbage containers are full, paper yard waste bags may be used and can be purchased at any hardware store. A solid waste sticker must be attached to each bag. Stickers are available for $1.15 at City Hall, Hy-Vee, Fareway, Walmart, and Bomgaars (Hamilton location only).
- Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC) – Grass clippings and leaves are accepted at the CCC free of charge for Sioux City residents. There is a fee charged to commercial lawn care businesses for disposal of leaf/grass debris.