SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that improperly draining pools and spas could result in a fine under Sioux City code?

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, water that is routinely treated with chlorine can be fatal for freshwater aquatic life in Siouxland. In order to preserve the quality of water, the City Code prohibits chlorine-treated water from being discarded into the storm sewer system.

To ensure that Siouxlanders discharge their water properly, the release provided instructions to help.

Start by discontinuing the addition of salt and chlorine, then test the water and make sure that the chlorine level is below 0.1 mg/L and the pH is between 6.5 and 8.5. Once the water has reached the proper parameters, the water should be directed to a grassy landscape that will absorb all the water.

The release also advised letting the water flow at a slow pace to prevent erosion. A sufficient rate of drainage would be around 700 gallons per hour or 12 gallons per minute.