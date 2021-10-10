Sioux City reliving the past with historic scavenger hunt

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend was the kick-off of Sioux City’s Historic Preservation week.

Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission held the first of this week which was a scavenger hunt for historic architecture around Pearl and Waters Street. The hunt ended with some trivia at the Blue Ribbon Bar.

Alongside the Sioux City Historic Commission, an official with the public museum said he hopes this week helps the community learn its history.

“It helps somebody learn something new, to learn something new about their community, to learn something new about their community’s past, maybe even their own history,” said Tom Munson with the Sioux City Public Museum.

The commission was formed in 1991 and is made up of nine different members. Their website can be found by clicking here.

Later on, the commission will have guided tours of the Pearl Street Preservation District. The events run from October 9 to October 16.