SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With 2022 coming to an end but we’re getting a closer look at certain trends, in crime for that year. The numbers show that 2022 wasn’t the most peaceful.

The Sioux City Police Department recorded three homicides and seven attempted murders in 2022. Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill said one of the goals moving forward for law enforcement is to keep educating Siouxlanders.

“At the SCPD we try to be proactive teach people how to stay safe, how to keep yourself away from that type of activity,” Gill said.

The department also recorded 46 robberies last year.