SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has received a lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy.

The City picked up more than $105,000 in rebate for LED fixtures recently installed in the Discovery Parking Ramp in downtown Sioux City.

City officials said that the upgrades were done in an effort to improve energy efficiency and enhance safety in the downtown parking ramp.

The project cost more than $294,000 and included 395 fixtures.

The MidAmerican Energy Lighting Rebate Program is available to other nonresidential customers with facilities in the company’s Iowa service area. Click here to learn more.