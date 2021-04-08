Sioux City receives $1 million grant towards new aviation center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1 million grant to the city of Sioux City to build a new $7 million aviation facility.

According to a release, the grant from the Public Works Economic Adjustment Assistance Program will help with the construction of a new $7 million aviation facility on City-owned land at Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field.



The project will include the construction of a new 39,400 square foot aviation center with a flight school, two hangar bays, and two stories of office space, and is expected to create 42 jobs.

The new center will partner with area schools and colleges to provide education and training opportunities, including a fully accredited flight school.



Sioux City will construct and own the facility and is currently in negotiations with a tenant

to bring forward a proposal for a long-term lease agreement in the next 30 days.



The new aviation center is expected to provide a significant increase in the number of

airport operations, add needed hangar space, support the 185th ANG, and help broaden the employment base.



“This is an exciting project for Sioux City as we anticipate an increase in aircraft activity

with the new flight school at Sioux Gateway Airport,” said Mayor Bob Scott.



Construction of the new aviation facility is expected to start this year.