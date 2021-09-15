Sioux City “Re-Event” returns in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s semi-annual Re-event returns to Siouxland this fall.

The event will be held in the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot along Pierce Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 2. Entrance to the event will be from Pierce Street.

This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, or refurbished. By not putting your electronic waste into the trash, natural resources and energy are conserved, valuable and potentially harmful materials are recovered, and landfill space is saved. The following is a list of vendors and products The City of Sioux City will be accepting:

Electronics (fee varies) – price list here. Styrofoam – (EPS (bead-like) foam only) – LiteForm Technologies Batteries accepted (free) – Batteries Plus Light bulbs ($.50 ea.) – Batteries Plus

Vendors will only be accepting cash or check as the only form of payment at the event which will cover the cost of dismantling, recycling, and proper disposal as necessary.

The Environmental Advisory Board would like to remind residents electronic waste (TVs, computers, & other household electronics) can be taken to the Citizen’s Convenience Center during their regular business hours year-round for proper disposal.

Appliances and household hazardous materials (HHMs) will not be accepted at the event but can be taken to the Citizen’s Convenience Center located at 5800 28th Street by appointment only.

