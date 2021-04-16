Sioux City Re-Event rescheduled for May 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Spring cleaning is underway for plenty of people, but there’s no need to throw out things that can be recycled, refurbished, or reused.

Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board is holding their Re-Event on May 1.

Folks can drop off items at the parking lot at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

The Chair of the Advisory Board Sara Steussy said they can’t accept refrigerators or microwaves at this event, but they’ll accept many other types of dangerous waste products.

“As well as batteries, including rechargeable batteries from tools or simple little batteries and alkaline batteries. The other item that we’ll collect is Styrofoam. Styrofoam should not go into the landfill,” said Steussy.



Steussy adds there is a fee to dispose of some electronics and light bulbs.