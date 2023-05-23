SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Along with Sioux City, Rapid City, South Dakota, and Iowa City, Iowa also made the top 10 list of most affordable U.S. cities for 2023.

According to a study by Market Watch, when compared to the 223 largest cities in the United States, Sioux City tied with Manchester, New Hampshire for the 9th and 10th spots.

The study found that Sioux City has a median household income of $74,378 and a median home price of $202,000.

The study looked at seven factors: median household income, unemployment rate, median home sale price, median monthly rent, grocery cost of living index, transportation cost of living index, and miscellaneous goods and services cost of living index.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists the National unemployment rate at 3.4%, whereas Market Watch found that Sioux City’s unemployment rate was nearly half of that, sitting at 2.8%.

Out of the top 10 affordable cities, the Midwest region has the most with 6 cities making the list. In the tri-states, Rapid City, South Dakota came in at number 3, and Iowa City came in at number 8.

Other studies have also found that the Midwest has the most affordable places to live. Rankings from the U.S. News and World Report showed that the Quad Cities (Davenport and Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline and Rock Island Illinois) came in at number 9 for the best affordable cities in the U.S.