Sioux City Railroad Museum’s Halloween-at-the-Roundhouse and Santa events canceled due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Railroad Museum Halloween-at-the-Roundhouse and Santa events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to a release, the Sioux City Railroad Museum’s popular Halloween-at-the-Roundhouse has

been canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19, as well as the annual Santa’s Whistle Stop Tour, annually held in December.

“The museum has concerns with the large groups of people who attend the annual Halloween and Santa events and congregate closely together.” said Matt Merk, the railroad museum executive director

“Our events utilize the historic collection of railroad buildings, locomotives and rail cars as focal points in displays and activities that celebrate both holidays,” states Merk. “The activities are designed to draw visitors to those focal points.”

The Halloween-at-the-Roundhouse annually draws nearly 10,000 people to the railroad museum, while the Santa Whistle Stop Tour generally tops over 3,000 people over two weekends.

“With the current high infection rates, we felt it best to keep visitors, volunteers, and staff safe” added Merk.

Merk reports that while the railroad museum volunteers and staff are disappointed that they cannot hold the two signature events, they are hard at work on new educational programs and events for the 2021 visitor season, scheduled to start March 2nd.

The Railroad Museum announced today that it will host a new virtual Holiday Bake Sale after Thanksgiving. Event details will be announced soon.

