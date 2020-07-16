Sioux City Railroad Museum to reopen August 1 with restrictions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Railroad Museum is reopening its doors with coronavirus guidelines put in place.

On August 1, the Railroad Museum will reopen to limited visitors, members, and contributors by appointments on Saturdays only.

In mid-March, the Railroad Museum closed as part of Phase 1 coronavirus procedures to comply with CDC guidelines and the State of Iowa emergency distant proclamations.

Officials said many of the volunteers, staff docents, and visitors tend to be part of the most vulnerable age group in terms of the coronavirus. Because of this, the museum will follow its Phase 2 coronavirus procedures of reopening the museum.

The Railroad Museum is following precautions for preventing the spread of COVID-19 while allowing for visitors.

If visitors want to visit the museum, they must schedule an appointment a week prior to their visit. There will be time limits on scheduled visits, which will be communicated during scheduling.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks as staff members and volunteers will be doing so when visitors are in the exhibit buildings.

Staff members, volunteers, and visitors will be expected to social distance with a distance of six to 10 feet.

Household units of 10 or less will be allowed access to the exhibits at one time, with social distancing between the family group, museum staff, and volunteers.

The hours of the Railroad Museum will be Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admissions fees will apply. To schedule an appointment, call 712-233-6996.

The Sioux City Railroad Museum will continue to monitor coronavirus updates from government agencies and public health departments for maintaining public safety. Broader opening measures may be added accordingly.

Visit their website for more information.

Latest Stories