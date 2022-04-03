SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders will get the chance to dig up Sioux City this month.

According to a release, The Sioux City Railroad Museum announced it will host a six-day railway archaeology dig from April 21 to April 26.

This project is in partnership with the Office of the State Archaeologist where participants will conduct mapping, shovel testing, and excavations throughout the west field of the Milwaukee Railroad Shops Historic District in Sioux City, Iowa.

The release stated the purpose of the railway archaeology fieldwork is to investigate the site for evidence of temporary worker camps dating back to 1916 based on past historical investigations.

A team of at least three professional archaeologists from the State Archaeologist’s Office will work with a group of eight community and student volunteers each day to study a 5 to 7-acre parcel of land located between the Big Sioux River and the collection of historic buildings that form the railroad museum collection.

Community volunteers are invited to work alongside the professional archaeologists to assist with screening for artifacts, participating in artifact washing, identifying artifacts, and recording artifact data over the six days.

There are a limited number of volunteer slots available. Individuals interested in volunteering as a community or student archaeologist can register for a day and time slot at this website.

“The Railway Archaeology Dig is an opportunity for community volunteers to be an archaeologist,” said Matt Merk, executive director of the Sioux City Railroad Museum. “School-age youth, undergraduate and graduate students, and adults of all ages are welcomed to participate as members of the field crew.”

The railway archaeology dig offers educational experiences and service learning opportunities for K-12 school groups, college academic classes, and scouting merit-badge programs. The archaeologists will work with educators to choose activity sessions that meet their student’s learning levels and travel guidelines.

Schools, classes, or scout troops interested in scheduling a time slot can call 712-233-6996.

The museum is also inviting Siouxlanders to visit the railway archaeology dig site, talk with the archaeologists and museum docents about the study, and to observe the archaeologists and community volunteers working on the excavation of the site.

The Railway Archaeology Dig Site will be accessible to the public from April 21 to April 26.

The Sioux City Railway Archaeology Dig is made possible thanks to funding from The Gilchrist Foundation of Sioux City and the Iowa Historic Resource Development Program administered by the State Historical Society of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.