SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s that time of year to start hauling out the holly and the Sioux City Railroad Museum began their preparations for the holiday season on Friday. Volunteers from the Siouxland community helped decorate the museum to help prepare for their 12 Nights of Christmas.

Each night will have a ceremonial tree lighting, as well as a walking trail of festive lights and Santa’s Whistle Stop.

Museum president, Larry Obermeyer says it’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Siouxland railroad exhibit.

“This is really exciting for us. It’s a chance for us to give back. The volunteers do a lot of work during the year, so the Christmas event is the capstone to our year, and that’s when they really like to give back,” said Obermeyer.

The Sioux City Railroad Museum will open for its 12 Nights of Christmas on December 1st and finish on December 12th.