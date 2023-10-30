SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the most popular annual Halloween family events took place in Sioux City on Sunday.

Sunday was the 18th annual Halloween at the Roadhouse at the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

The event featured a haunted passenger car that was only for the bravest of souls to explore.

There were also costume and screaming contests as well as plenty of other spooky fun things to do.

KCAU 9 spoke with the volunteer coordinator about the importance of having help to be able to put on events such as this.

“We have volunteers that come out just for this event, they drive from Lincoln, Nebraska, from Omaha, Nebraska. They spend many hours ahead decorating the facility. We have very, many dedicated volunteers throughout the years and a lot of them really look forward to this,” said Augie Nicolai.

The museum will be holding two more events for the year, a special Veteran’s Day program on November 11 and their annual 12 Days of Christmas will begin on December 1.