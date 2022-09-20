SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Railroad Museum has a new piece of local history.

Sioux City Railroad Museum workers said their newest locomotive used to travel to Sioux City and they’re glad to bring it back home.

The Electric Motive Company locomotive weighs 120 tons and stands at 15 feet high and 45 feet long. For years, it traveled from and to Siouxland, delivering sand and gravel.

Matt Merk is the executive director of the Railroad Museum. He said the 1938 locomotive was responsible for pulling the first rock train for LG Everest from Dell Rapids to Sioux City.

“It has such a history with the railroad and LG Everest and it’s important that it stays local,” he said.

The museum only has one other diesel electric locomotive and Merk said the newest addition will help the workers take care of the other trains in the museum.

“We have one 45-ton diesel locomotive and it basically does all of our work out here for moving railcars for restoration and public view,” Merk said.

A local towing company hauled the train from Akron to the Railroad Museum. Danny Dierker helps drive the trains and does mechanical work at the museum. He said now that the train is here, he and other employees will take time to understand as much as they can before sharing it with the public.

“There’s a lot more to this train,” Dierker said. “So it will be awhile for us to learn about it before we can start talking about it with other people.”

The locomotive is expected to be on display for the public to see by next week.