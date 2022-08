SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Railroad Museum has announced a temporary closure starting on Thursday.

According to a release from the Sioux City Railroad Museum, the museum will be temporarily closed on Thursday until August 27 at 10 a.m. for trail construction.

The release stated that the closure will allow contractors to work on the large courtyard area along buildings, outdoor exhibit areas, and restroom entrances.