SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City and the Sioux City RAGBRAI team have issued a call to action for vendors.

According to a release from the city, RAGBRAI Sioux City is seeking food and retail vendors for when the ride kicks off in Sioux City on July 22.

The release said that they are aiming for 20 to 30 food vendors.

“People are looking for healthier and unique options,” RAGBRAI’s food & non-food vendor chair Kathleen Vondrak said. “So far, we have connected with barbecue food trucks, Mexican food trucks, and others. Barbecue is the most popular so far. A deviled egg company is coming from Omaha, and chicken and waffles from Le Mars.”

Vondrak said that all vendor food will have to be made on-site or packaged as cottage food.

The city will be keeping an eye out for rogue vendors, according to the release.

“You cannot set up as a street vendor if you are not registered,” Vondrak said.

Local restaurants can pay a sponsorship fee to receive promotion during the event.

They are also seeking retail vendors that will sell items such as t-shirts, hats, UV attire, and other things. Opportunities Unlimited will be selling bike helmets.

“Working with vendors is fun and a huge challenge but I think it will really make a big impact on Sioux City,” Vondrak said. “We want to be known for a great start for the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI. It’s important to create a great atmosphere for the kick-off and set the tone for the rest of the week.”

Vendors will set up at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, July 22, and the main campgrounds at Chris Larsen Park and Riverside Park on Sunday, July 23.

Vendors are asked to submit their applications, proof of insurance, licenses, applicable permits, and payments by June 1 to secure their spot. That information and more is available on their website. Any questions can be directed to Kathleen Vondrak at scragbraifb2023@gmail.com.