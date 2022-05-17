SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Teaching kids about ‘STEM’ has taken off in recent years and the opportunities that come with it are vast.

Civil engineering is something that most only think about when it’s not doing its job but members of the Sioux City Public Works Department made a trip over to Morningside Elementary to teach kids about how civil engineering is behind everything in our modern world by reading kid-friendly stories./

KCAU 9 spoke with David Carney, the Director of Sioux City Public Works, about the lesson.

“There’s actually science behind all of the things that are out there people behind the traffic signs, the radius on their curbs, all of those things, that’s all impacted by civil engineers,” Carney said.

The name of the book that was read is “Will Learns About Civil Engineering in the World Around Him” and each of the students got to take a copy home.