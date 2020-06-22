Sioux City public pools open for a shortened season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City public pools opened their doors June 22 with some guidelines to keep patrons safe.

Some guidelines include wearing masks out of the water, social distancing, and sanitation practices. Though the season may be short, they’re excited to welcome swimmers.

“Up to speed where we need to be, so it’s a shortened season this year, and hopefully people come out even though we’re starting late. So hopefully, people come out and have a lot of fun for the about month and a half we are open,” said John Byrnes of Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

Along with other communities, the Sioux City pools will be down to 25% of capacity.