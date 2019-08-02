Sioux City public pool attendance on the decline

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Going to a public pool can be a great way to spend a summer day, but here in Sioux City, fewer and fewer Siouxlanders are choosing to spend time at our public pools.

New data from the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department show that for the third straight year, overall attendance is down at public swimming pools. Part of this could be due to the city shutting down two of its public pools just two years ago.

The city also currently has five splash pads, which are operated longer than the swimming pools, but one of the biggest factors is one that’s out of the Parks and Rec Department’s hands.

“For two weeks of this season this past year were temperatures below 80 degrees where we had very few people come or we didn’t have anyone come because of rain and the temperature. So if you think about it, that’s almost 25% of the season,” Recreation Supervisor Eric Griffith said.

Griffith is optimistic next year’s numbers will remain relatively the same and that he doesn’t expect pool attendance to keep on dropping in the coming years.