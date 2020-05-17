Sioux City Public Museum’s monthly program will take a look back at Sioux City in the 1890s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum’s monthly program, History at High Noon, will take a look back at Sioux City in the 1890s starting on Thursday.

The presentation can be accessed, along with the twelve past History at High Noon presentations, by clicking here.

In the late 19th Century, Sioux City was on the rise.

City boosters, like John Peirce, Arthur Garretson, and William Gordon, made their fortunes building Corn Palaces, buildings, new neighborhoods, transit lines, and even an elevated railroad.

The museum said the economic growth of the 1880s all came crashing down with the Panic of 1893 that forced Sioux Cityans to rebuild.

Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk at the public museum, will showcase historic images and chronicle the rise and fall of Sioux City’s first great boom era.

The 1890s presentation is the first in a series of decades in Sioux City history to be featured in the program.

The Sioux City Public Museum is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 until further notice.

For more information, you can call the museum at 712-279-6174 or visit their website.

