Sioux City Public Museum’s History at High Noon for April goes online

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum will begin its previously scheduled program, History at High Noon: The Great Influenza Pandemic in Sioux City 1918-1919, online on April 16.

It will be presented by Matt Anderson, Curator of History and will feature historic photographs of local hospitals, significant individuals, military installation, and the general views of Sioux City during the 1910s.

The public museum said the Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1919 was one of the deadliest events in human history.

Officials said that 500 million people were infected around the world and at least 50 million had died, with 675,000 in the U.S. alone.

They mention that out of the 114 Siouxlanders who died while serving in WWI, almost half lost their lives to the flu or similar complications like pneumonia.

The public museum said in Woodbury County, more than 450 people died after being infected with the flu between September 1918 and May 1919.

The program was originally scheduled before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The presentation can be accessed by visiting their website on April 16, but people can still go and find the previous 11 History at High Noon lectures.