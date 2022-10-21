The public museum in Sioux City is featuring a Dia De Los Muertos exhibit theme around the indigenous elements of the holiday.

The exhibits feature altars created by students from Morningside University as well as families from Irving Elementary School. Luis Zacarias, who helped organize the display, said this project unites Siouxlanders to embrace their culture.

“Getting all the families together, the community involvement, the schools, the museum, the city, so it’s pretty important to us, it’s a really symbolic thing, us as Hispanics take really great appreciation to being included,” said Zacarias.

The exhibit is open to the public now and it will run until Nov 5.