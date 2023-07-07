SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum will be hosting an open house tour of the Peirce Mansion and a street walking tour of Jackson Street.

On July 11, the Museum will be leading tours that will take guests through the Peirce Mansion as well as take attendees through the Jackson Street neighborhood.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the Peirce Mansion Open House will showcase the Victorian-era mansion that was built by John Peirce.

Once the open house ends at 6:30 p.m., the tour will then take guests on a 75-minute walk through the Jackson Street neighborhood.

The Jackson Street Walking Tour will be a leisurely-paced half-mile walk where Tom Munson and Haley Aguirre will talk about the street’s history, residents, and architecture.

Guests can choose to attend one or both of the events. They are both free. More details on the event can be found on their website.