Sioux City Public Museum to offer a variety of walking tours opportunities on Sioux City’s history

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday, the Sioux City Public Museum will be starting to offer a variety of walking tours that will incorporate social distancing.

With a limit of 20 participants, the only in-person tour will take place on Saturday. The tour, “The Heights Walking Tour,” will be led by Tom Munson, Archives Manager, and Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk and start at 10:30 a.m.

The tour will be one hour, and it will explore the hilly residential area north of downtown. Reservations are required and to reserve a spot on the tour, call 712-279-6174.

An additional, virtual tour will be available for the area near the neighborhood. “Grandview Park Walking Tour” will be launched on their website. Grandview Park has been a cultural center for the Northside. In a video, Munson and Aguirre will discuss the history of the park alongside photos of the park’s history and landmarks.

There’s also a self-guided tour available for downtown. The “Downtown Walking Tour” features a family scavenger hunt and is also available on their website. The tour shows a map that highlights downtown buildings with a scavenger hunt for architectural details.

The website features a series of downtown walking tours. The five tours include:

Historic Fourth Street from Virginia St. to Iowa St.

Fourth Street from Virginia St. to Pierce St.

Douglas Street

Nebraska Street

Pierce Street

Copies of the walking tours can also be picked up at the Sioux City Public Museum, for anyone without internet access.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located in downtown Sioux City at 607 4th Street. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, you can call 712-279-6174.

