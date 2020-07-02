Sioux City Public Museum to host Kid’s Days 2020 throughout July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum is launching a new activity for families due to the cancellation of in-person summer classes.

Kid’s Days 2020 will be temporarily replacing the popular Kid’s Thursdays’ program. The day will reimagine the Museum experience with socially-distanced activities geared to families with young children.

Kid’s Days 2020 will be offered on Thursdays and Saturdays. The program will start on July 9 and run through August 1, starting at 10 a.m.

Participants will pick up a packet of themed craft materials to complete at home and may engage in a self-directed Museum activity with their family.

The packets are free, but the amount of packets is limited. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Below is a list of activities that will be held during Kid’s Days 2020:

July 9 and 11: Summer Safari

Search the Museum gallery for hidden wildlife. Packets will feature animals, binoculars, a scavenger hunt, and more.

July 16 and 18: Adventures in Space

Create an out-of-this-world chalk drawing on the Museum Plaza. Packets will feature planets, astronauts, rockets, and more.

July 23 and 25: Sioux City Heroes

Discover local heroes with scavenger hunts in the Museum gallery and downtown. Packets will feature firefighters, medical personnel, and law enforcement.

July 30 and August 1: Dinosaur Day

Hunt for prehistoric creatures hidden in the Museum gallery and decorate the sidewalk with your favorite dino. Packets will feature a mask, puppet, and much more.

Museum visitors will be strongly encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear masks or other face coverings. For more details, click here.

The Sioux City Public Museum will reopen to the public on July 7. The Museum will resume its normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.