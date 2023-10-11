SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Museum invites the public for a day of activities on Saturday, Oct. 14.

As part of the free Fall Fest family activities, the museum will have its annual Day of the Dead event.

The Day of the Dead activities will start at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The bilingual children’s program features the book, “Little Monster, What Pan Dulce Do You Want,” there will be a Lotería game, and crafts for children accompanied by grownups.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to make papel picado skulls out of tissue paper for the Museum’s upcoming Día de los Muertos altar exhibition.

The Sioux City Museum will also hold a free event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Sioux City Public Museum Plaza to view the eclipse.

Safety glasses will be available to borrow. Attendees can also bring blankets, lawn chairs, and food.