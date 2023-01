SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum celebrates Leeds High School

The exhibit highlights the school, which operated from 1939 to 1972. Last fall the Leeds High School reunion committee contacted the museum. The committee had gathered a variety of yearbooks and uniforms, as well as other memorabilia from the school over the years, and wanted the museum to display it.

The museum plans to have the exhibit up from now until the end of June.