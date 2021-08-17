Sioux City Public Museum to feature Irish immigrants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum will hold a presentation about immigrants from Ireland who settled in Sioux City more than a century ago.

History at High Noon: Irish in Sioux City will be held Thursday at 12:05 p.m. and is free of charge. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunch with them.

Archival Records Clerk, Haley Aguirre, will highlight prominent Irish individuals and families who came to Siouxland in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, to escape famine and persecution, according to the release.

Protective masks/face coverings are encouraged for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.