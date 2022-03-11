SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum is displaying some local history from students.

More than 80 4th-grade students created models and posters of Sioux City’s historic landmarks.

This is the 31st year the museum has showcased the Sioux City history projects.

The museum selected the pieces to display based on quality and uniqueness.

“It is neat when the project is about a topic that maybe isn’t quite as well known to other people in Sioux City and I quite enjoy that. The other aspect of it is the type of materials and the way they put the projects together is a lot of the time very creative,” Matt Anderson said.

The exhibit will be featured until May 7.