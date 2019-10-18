Sioux City Public Museum sponsoring free walking tour of Floyd Cemetery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum will be sponsoring a free walking tour of Floyd Cemetery just in time for the Halloween Season.

The walking tour will take place on Saturday, October 26. Participants are asked to meet at the main entrance of the Floyd Cemetery located at 2500 E. 7th Street at 10:00 a.m.

The Sioux City Public Museum has developed a series of cemetery tours as a way of exploring some of the interesting people and stories that are not often shared. Along with visiting the graves of several prominent individuals and families, tour guides will show historic photographs, provide biographical information, and tell about their lives.

There will be quite a bit of walking required to explore the full cemetery, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes, and dress accordingly as it does take place outside.

The Floyd Cemetary traces its start to 1866 when a field on the bluff overlooking the Floyd River was donated to the City by John Hagy.

The tour will include visits to the following graves, and more:

Dr. William R. Smith : 1828-1894, early Sioux City doctor and developer of Smith’s Villa Addition on the West Side.

For more information about the walking tour, you can call 712-279-6174 or visit the Sioux City Public Museum’s website.