SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 96 fourth graders’ projects are being showcased in the 32nd Annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit that is currently on display at the public museum.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Public Museum, 940 students from 16 participating schools created projects that highlighted Sioux City’s history.

The projects have been evaluated and displayed in the museum based on uniqueness, quality, and how they relate to Sioux City’s history.

Creations featured include Archie’s Diner, Bob Roe’s Point After, Meier’s Body Shop, Shore Acres, Cargill Company, and the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce.

Participating schools include Bryant Elementary, Holy Cross School, Hunt Elementary, Irving Elementary, Leeds Elementary, Loess Hills Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Perry Creek Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Sacred Heart Elementary, Siouxland Christian, St. Paul, Spalding Park Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, and Unity Elementary.

The release states that the exhibit opened on March 11 and will be on display through May 6, when students will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite history project in the Visitors Choice Award category. Ballots can be found at the Museum’s front desk.

Additional information can be found by calling 712-279-6174 or by visiting the Museum’s website.