Sioux City Public Museum set to open 30th annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local 4th graders will get to showcase local history through Sioux City Public Museum’s annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit, which is set to open this weekend.

According to the Sioux City Public Museum, models and posters of local historic landmarks, people, and events created by 75 fourth-grade students will be showcased in the 30th annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit.

After studying local history, 746 students from 13 participating schools created projects on Sioux City’s past and present, projects displayed in the Museum have been evaluated according to their uniqueness, quality, and how they relate to Sioux City history. Unique creations this year include the Floyd Bottoms Flood, the Thorpe Clock, Tonwantonga, Security National Bank, and the first McDonalds in Sioux City.

The exhibit will be on display through May 8 when students will be honored at a limited-capacity awards ceremony. For the first time this year, the public is invited to vote for their favorite history project in the new Visitors’ Choice Award category. Ballots are available at the Museum front desk.

Elementary schools that are taking part in this year’s exhibit include: Bryant Elementary, Holy Cross School, Irving Elementary, Virtual Learner/Leeds Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Loess Hills Elementary, Virtual Learner/Loess Hills Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Perry Creek Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Spalding Park Elementary, St. Paul Lutheran School, Sunnyside Elementary, and Unity Elementary.

For more information, you can call 712-279-6174 or visit Sioux City Public Museum website.

Opportunities to view the History Projects online will be announced at a later date.