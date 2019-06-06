Sioux City Public Museum remembering D-Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People all over the U.S. are remembering D-Day, including in Siouxland.

Nearly 2,000 people from Woodbury County served in World War 2, according to the history curator at the museum. Of those, 400 lost their lives during the battle.

“Sioux City had a large Air Force bomber training base here in Sioux City and a lot of the bomber cruise that trained here went over to Europe. If there’s any opportunity to get them to come out say what they know, it’s always a good thing to take advantage of,” said Matt Anderson from the Sioux City Public Museum.

The museum held a history at segment remembering the 75th anniversary of D-Day a few weeks ago.