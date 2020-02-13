Sioux City Public Museum program set to feature Riverside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The lunchtime program at the Sioux City Public Museum will be featuring the development of one of Sioux city’s most unique neighborhoods at “History at High Noon: Riverside Story”.

The program will take place on February 20, starting at 12:05 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum.

History at High Noon: Riverside Story is open to the public, and those who attend are invited to bring their own lunch.

The presentation is free.

Tom Munson, Archives Manager, will present and highlight the history of the Riverside area and how it came to function almost like a town of its own.

The presentation will touch on the timeline and history of Riverside and how it started in the early 1800s with Theophile Bruguier, one of Sioux City’s pioneers settling in southern Riverside in 1849.

By the 1880s Riverside became the city’s playground, an area to escape the hustle of downtown Sioux City.

Then by the 1890s, northern Riverside boasted three brickyards and a newly-established residential addition.

The presentation will also touch on how commerce and culture thrived in Riverside by the 20th century, becoming active with retailers, churches, and schools.

For more information, you can visit the Sioux City Public Museum website or call 712-279-6174.