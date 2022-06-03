SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Classes and camps are opening up for children ages 3 and up for the summer.

According to a release from the Sioux City Public Museum, the camps and classes will include rocketry, fossils, and experiments along with returning classes such as “Space Cities” and “Victorian Day at the Mansion.”

Separate sessions for ages 6 through 8 and 9 through 12 will include “Sun, Wind, and STEM,” “Growing up in Early America,” and “Sub Zero Heroes.”

The release specified that Pre-registration is required for summer classes, and class sizes are limited. To hold reservations prepayment is required. Registration forms may be dropped off at the museum or mailed in with the payment. A new online registration process can be found here.

Family programs do not require pre-registration, and Kid’s Days will now feature the same programs on Thursdays and Saturdays, according to the release. Kids are welcome to join Hands-on History Saturdays, which feature “touch and see” stations.

For additional details, visit the museum website, call 712-279-6174, or email museumeducation@sioux-city.org

Upcoming events are as follows:

Three-day Camp *Pre-registration required.

Ages 7 – 12

Tuesday – Thursday, July 12 – 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Space Cities

Bring a sack lunch

Fee: $100/member, $115/non-member (Maximum 20 participants)

Learn about living and working in space, design and build space stations, and conduct experiments in microgravity, rocketry, and weightlessness. Co-teachers are NASA-trained educators Connie Richardson Smith and Mary Richardson Tester.

Summer Classes *Pre-registration required.

Ages 6 – 8 and 9 – 12

Fee: $10/member, $12/non-member per session (Maximum 20 participants)

Sun, Wind, and STEM Camp

Focus on renewable energy with experiments using solar and wind power.

Ages 6 – 8 Wednesday, June 15, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Ages 9 – 12 Wednesday, June 15, 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Growing up in Early America

Experience everyday life in colonial America with crafts, games, and hands-on living history.

Ages 6 – 8 Thursday, June 30, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Ages 9 – 12 Thursday, June 30, 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Sub-Zero Heroes Camp

Discover fascinating creatures from the world of the Ice Age through fossils, projects, and games.

Ages 6 – 8 Tuesday, July 19, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Ages 9 – 12 Tuesday, July 19, 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Peirce Mansion Class

Ages 7 – 10

Wednesday, June 29, 10 a.m. – Noon

Victorian Day at the Mansion Fee: $10/member, $12/non-member (Maximum 20 participants)

*Held at the Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St.*

Make Victorian crafts, play games, tour the beautiful Mansion, learn about etiquette, and enjoy treats at a special Peirce Mansion tea party.

Family Programs *Pre-registration not required.

Kid’s Days 10 –11 a.m.

Fee: $1 per child per session

Geared to families with young children. Adults and children will explore hands-on learning activity stations together in a supervised classroom setting.

June 9 & 11 Going on a Safari!

June 23 & 25 Sioux City at Work

July 7 & 9 Down on the Farm

July 21 & 23 Transportation Time

August 4 & 6 It’s Dinosaur Day!

Hands-on History Saturdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

June 4 Early Technology

July 2 Pioneer Life

August 6 Made by Hand